Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Up 8.5%

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s share price shot up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.57. 4,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 409,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.11.

Several research firms recently commented on TPTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.