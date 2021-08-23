Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 312,225 shares.The stock last traded at $32.32 and had previously closed at $30.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 2.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 279.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 136.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 62.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 30,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

