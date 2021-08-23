TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 3.9%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) dropped 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 292,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,952,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

TAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, July 26th. downgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

