Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases New Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 8.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in DocuSign by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 58.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $286.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.81, a PEG ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

