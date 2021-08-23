Apple (AAPL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently:

8/19/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

8/12/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/3/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $144.27 to $163.99. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Apple Inc.(NASDAQ: AAPL)Remaining Bullish Despite Management’s Warning of Weak Q4” and dated July 28, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

7/29/2021 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $134.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/28/2021 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $166.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $180.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $167.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Apple was given a new $140.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/28/2021 – Apple was given a new $132.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

7/27/2021 – Apple was given a new $146.17 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/26/2021 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $171.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple is benefiting from continued momentum in the Services segment, driven by App Store, Cloud Services, Music, advertising and AppleCare. Apple’s near-term prospects are bright, driven by new iPhones that support 5G, revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, healthcare-focused Apple Watch, and an expanding App Store ecosystem. Apple’s ability to attract small developers has been a key catalyst. Moreover, Apple devices continue to gain traction among enterprises. Apple’s focus on user privacy, as reflected by its latest iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8 updates, is a game changer. However, Apple refrained from providing any guidance due to uncertainties triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, increasing scrutiny and legal woes over App Store are headwinds. Shares have underperformed the S&P 500 year to date.”

7/23/2021 – Apple was given a new $175.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/22/2021 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

7/20/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $166.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

7/6/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2021 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

6/24/2021 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

AAPL stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,344,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $151.68. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.52.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.