Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report $421.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $424.80 million. Forward Air reported sales of $332.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FWRD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FWRD traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $87.94. The stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,176. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $53.28 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

