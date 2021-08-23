DopeCoin Price Hits $0.0030 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. DopeCoin has a total market cap of $347,687.06 and approximately $32,553.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.01 or 0.00379041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

