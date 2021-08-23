Zacks: Brokerages Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.62 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.41). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.80) to ($5.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $104,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,261. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.75. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.32.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

