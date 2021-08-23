EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $126.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EMCOR recently reported second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9% and 6.8%, and jumped 23.6% and 21% year over year, respectively. The uptrend was mainly driven by solid execution in the U.S. Construction and U.S. Building Services segment and disciplined cost control amid the COVID-19 pandemic. EMCOR is encouraged by its robust performance, accretive acquisitions and demand for services. During second-quarter 2021, SG&A expenses — as a percentage of revenues — were 10%, down 20 bps from the prior-year quarter. Buoyed by a favorable project mix and the assumption that current market conditions will improve, EMCOR lifted its 2021 earnings guidance. However, COVID-19 related woes and volatility in commodity prices are concerns.”

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EME stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.32. 4,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $63.69 and a one year high of $129.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.39. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.22.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

