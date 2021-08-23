Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Director Taylor Gray Purchases 1,000 Shares

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Director Taylor Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.11 per share, with a total value of C$11,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,657.

Shares of CVE:SYZ traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$15.33. 16,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,589. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.33. The stock has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a P/E ratio of 35.82. Sylogist Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.41 and a 12 month high of C$16.00.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

