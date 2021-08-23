MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Decreases Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Premier were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,103,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after acquiring an additional 178,679 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Premier by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 29,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Premier stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,749. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $38.77.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on PINC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

