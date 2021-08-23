MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Grows Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 28,975 shares during the quarter. Spirit AeroSystems accounts for about 1.1% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $10,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,976,000 after buying an additional 2,804,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after buying an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,441,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,760,000 after buying an additional 1,181,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,644,000 after buying an additional 699,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.50. 11,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,553. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

