Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,694 shares during the period. Pool makes up about 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pool were worth $164,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,082,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pool by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL traded down $4.88 on Monday, hitting $481.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $466.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $495.22.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

