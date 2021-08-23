UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $428.15. 13,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.27.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.