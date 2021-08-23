LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.83 and last traded at $35.85. 559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 546,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,902,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,525,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

