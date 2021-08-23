$2.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce $2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.66 and the highest is $2.77. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $10.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $11.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $4.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.15. 44,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,647. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $218.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.33. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,582 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,374. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,232,444,000 after acquiring an additional 197,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $933,693,000 after acquiring an additional 270,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $897,392,000 after acquiring an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

