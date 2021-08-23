Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $370.58

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $370.58 and last traded at $370.50, with a volume of 445339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $367.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $359.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

