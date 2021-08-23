Brokerages Set Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Target Price at C$2.26

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.26.

BTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE BTE traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,267,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,061. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.21.

In related news, Director Mark Bly bought 25,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at C$859,012.65.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

