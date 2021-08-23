United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,085 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 0.3% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.23. 34,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,309. The stock has a market cap of $170.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

