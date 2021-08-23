Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post sales of $23.68 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.96 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $21.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $94.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.20 billion to $94.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $97.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.36 billion to $99.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.25. 46,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,190,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.