Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to announce $23.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.26 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $21.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $94.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.20 billion to $94.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $97.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.36 billion to $99.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,381,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.25. 46,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,190,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.95. The firm has a market cap of $469.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

