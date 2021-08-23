Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.70

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.70 and last traded at $76.50, with a volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $640.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.46.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 28.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter worth about $245,000. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.