Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.76

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.76 and last traded at $116.64, with a volume of 524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.60.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.09.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $792,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,367,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,734 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 55.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

