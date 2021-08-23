Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $134.68

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $134.68 and last traded at $134.48, with a volume of 14238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

