ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Stake Cut by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 315.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKG traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.14. 409,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,463. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $52.80 and a 1-year high of $115.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.