Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Hits $0.26 on Major Exchanges

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 88.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 58.2% against the dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $252,569.34 and $943.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00056010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00129848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00160816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,676.12 or 1.00083346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.81 or 0.01006970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.27 or 0.06888855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 996,942 coins and its circulating supply is 984,750 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

