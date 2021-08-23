Elysian (ELY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $132,105.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $338,999.33 and $132,105.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elysian has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00057979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00826139 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.