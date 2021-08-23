QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lowered its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. QTS Realty Trust comprises about 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $10,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 65,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,031. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -141.43 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.55.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

QTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

