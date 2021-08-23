MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Reduces Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 672,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,490 shares during the period. Physicians Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.31% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 134.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DOC traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.69.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.