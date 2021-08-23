Brokerages Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Target Price at $30.50

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,694. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after buying an additional 1,180,600 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,017,000 after buying an additional 601,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 15.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after buying an additional 892,113 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after buying an additional 1,049,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.