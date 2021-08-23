KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.48.

KREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $224,878.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 770,485 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 159.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 35.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

KREF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,800. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 619.94 and a quick ratio of 619.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

