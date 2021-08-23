KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.48.
KREF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $224,878.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,679,314.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 770,485 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
KREF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,800. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 619.94 and a quick ratio of 619.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.
Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.