Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Trading 9.1% Higher

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 122,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,309,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

KOS has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $863.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

