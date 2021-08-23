Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading 7.8% Higher

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. 74,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,127,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perestroika bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,039 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 29.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 33.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 215,977 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

