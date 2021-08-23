SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Stock Price Down 1.8%

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74. Approximately 1,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,064,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SKIL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley started coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. started coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SkillSoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $15,003,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $12,039,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

SkillSoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

