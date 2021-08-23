Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,869,110,000 after buying an additional 412,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,301 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,011,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.19. 23,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,137. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $284.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

