DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stake Lessened by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,627 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $2,185,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $9,615,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,165,321.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $112.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

