Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,973 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,632,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $478,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 4,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $203,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $357.07. 2,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,456. The company has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.