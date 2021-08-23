Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $357.17 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

