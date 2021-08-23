Diversified Portfolios Inc. Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. United Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $156.29. 161,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,057,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.