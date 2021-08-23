Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,494 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $30,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,994,954 over the last quarter.

A traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,191. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $170.74.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on A. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.77.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

