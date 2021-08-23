iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Boosted by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 57.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 94,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period.

TIP traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.03. The stock had a trading volume of 48,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,156. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

