SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 138,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,055. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

