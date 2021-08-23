SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 1,156 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF comprises about 1.5% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,080,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,571,000 after purchasing an additional 70,728 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $23,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 141.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57,909 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYF traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $62.12. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,396. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $63.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.02.

