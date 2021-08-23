4NEW Trading 50.3% Lower This Week (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 28.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. 4NEW has a market cap of $41,899.93 and approximately $2,105.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00057895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00051005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.17 or 0.00823492 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002069 BTC.

4NEW Coin Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

4NEW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

