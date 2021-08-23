Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will report $111.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.60 million and the highest is $118.93 million. Vir Biotechnology posted sales of $1.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,691.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $298.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.76 million to $463.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $639.03 million, with estimates ranging from $234.86 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vir Biotechnology.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIR. Barclays dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.92. 17,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,829. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of -1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,802.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $512,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,767.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,456 shares of company stock worth $5,000,311. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 108,373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after buying an additional 276,771 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.