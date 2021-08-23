Analysts Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of SITE Centers stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. 25,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,414. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $16.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,115,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after buying an additional 105,571 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after buying an additional 165,034 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

