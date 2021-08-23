Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to announce sales of $164.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.70 million. Shift Technologies reported sales of $59.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $587.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $583.50 million to $593.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $885.00 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shift Technologies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of SFT stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,914. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $611.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

In related news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. FMR LLC increased its position in Shift Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 615,557 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shift Technologies by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Shift Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Shift Technologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 366,208 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

