Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 27,253 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $109,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.93.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.64. The company had a trading volume of 50,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,987. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.96. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a PE ratio of 928.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

