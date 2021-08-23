Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,331,219 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 218,871 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $74,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,650,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,654,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,752 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Truist cut their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.74. 133,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,270,835. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.