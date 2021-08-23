First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,844 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 39,173 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.91% of First Solar worth $87,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,833 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.03. 30,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,302. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,227 shares of company stock worth $4,189,934. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

